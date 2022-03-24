Get a 55-inch LG OLED TV for just £809!

LG's 2022 TV range is rolling out soon, and as such there are some fantastic deals to be had on LG's 2021 TVs. The firm has (temporarily) knocked 10 per cent off its 2021 TVs which, when added to some already existing discounts, makes for some tasty deals.

Take the 55-inch B1: originally priced at £1599, it's now reduced to £899 at Crampton & Moore. Chuck in the extra 10 per cent off, and it's now just £809 – nearly half price!

LG OLED B1 55in £1599 £809 at Crampton & Moore (save £790)

Yes, you read that right – a discount of nearly £800. That makes the B1 nigh-on half price. That's a crazy price for an OLED of this size, especially one made by market thoroughbred LG. Grab it while it's hot – this offer is due to expire on 29th March.

We haven't reviewed the B1, but it looks like a worthy addition to any lounge. It's positioned slightly cheaper than the Award-winning C1, with a downgraded processor (the Alpha 7 Gen 4) and two fewer HDMI 2.1 sockets. But it still packs a 120Hz panel, VRR and a 2.2ch, 40W sound system.

Speaking of the C1, the 55-incher now comes with the same 10 per cent discount. That makes it just £989 at Appliances Direct.

LG OLED C1 55in £1699 £989 at Appliances Direct (save £710)

Another superb LG TV, another massive discount. The C1 is a bit higher-end than the B1, but the 55-inch model can still be yours for under a grand. Essential.

The C1 boasts the superb Alpha 9 processor and all of the latest gaming features. It's also available in a plethora of sizes go with this 55-incher. Want smaller? The 48-incher is for you. Want to watch in jumbo vision? Opt for the 83-inch size.

The 65-incher won a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award. And we don't hand those out to just

Remember, these TVs are last year's models, so won't be as advanced as LG's new-for-2022 TVs. But they still offer plenty of appeal, and at these prices, are among the best TV deals around right now.

The 10 per cent discount on 2021 LG TVs runs until 29th March.

MORE:

Listen up! LG's 2022 OLED TVs support a new supercharged version of Dolby Vision

Check the full range: LG 2022 TV lineup: everything you need to know

Should you consider Samsung's rival QD-OLED technology?

Do they make the grade? Best LG TVs

Check out our rundown of the best TVs you can currently buy