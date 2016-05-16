You could be forgiven for thinking a new turntable was released everyday - we’ve already covered the wireless Vnyl Trntbl today on What Hi-Fi? - but now there’s a new deck that also comes with a neat twist.

The G. Pinto On features a valve preamplifier with a dedicated power supply, and it’s available in three power options: 100, 250 or 500 watts.

The deck’s plinth and platter are made from Corian - a solid-surface material that’s usually used for countertops - and it uses a belt-drive mechanism with an electronic speed change for 33 1/3 and 45rpm.

The tonearm is made from carbon fibre and you’re able to switch between moving magnet and moving coil cartridges. The module for MC cartridges is included with the 250W and 500W models, and is available as an optional extra with the 100W version.

You can connect digital and analogue sources to the turntable via the two RCA, one coaxial, two digital and one USB inputs and it accepts hi-res audio up to 24-bit/192kHz. Alternatively you can stream music via aptX Bluetooth from mobile devices or computers.

The On should be ready to ship worldwide from July and will cost €2999 for the ON100, €3999 for the ON250 and €4999 for the ON500.

