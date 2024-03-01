Fun-sounding Dali floorstanders are now £100 cheaper thanks to this superb speaker deal

If you're seeking a new pair of floorstanders just in time for spring, we might have sniffed out the pair for you. The Dali Spektor 6 are currently enjoying a sizeable discount, with their original price of around £500 dropping to just £399 at Peter Tyson. That's 20 per cent off their standard RRP.

We awarded the Dali Spektor 6 floorstander a very respectable four stars back in 2017, and we are certainly keen on the Spektor range as a whole; the mega-affordable Spektor 2 standmounts are our former Award-winners, after all. Dali understands how to make entertaining, articulate speakers, and budget floorstanders are always a good find no matter the time of year, so we'd certainly nudge you to investigate this enticing deal.

Dali Spektor 6 floorstanders deal

Dali Spektor 6 was £500 now £399 at Peter Tyson (save £101)

This isn't exactly the peak time for deals, so any decent saving should be seen as a blessing from the hi-fi gods. The Spektor 6 are immensely likeable, easygoing floorstanders, full of breadth, scale and punch to inject some life into your music. And currently, they are 20 per cent cheaper than they would be at full price, and any floorstanders at such a great price are always worth considering.

Deal also available at Amazon UK

What we have always really liked about the Dali Spektor 6 is, well, how likeable they are. Some floorstanders can err too strongly on the side of neutrality or the pursuit of an overly clean sound, but the Spektor 6 sound enthusiastic and dynamic, with a presentation that comes over as peppy and sparky, yet is disarmingly easy to listen to.

The striking two-way speakers sport a 25mm soft-dome tweeter joined by two 16.5cm mid/bass units, with two bass reflex ports around the back to augment the floorstanders’ low-frequency output. They don't quite have the luxury feel of contemporary rivals, but they are solid, smartly finished and a long way from what you might call "ugly". With this deal, you get your choice of finish – sleek black or classy walnut – depending on your preference.

We stated in our original review that "If the Dali Spektor 6 were priced a bit more competitively, we would happily overlook their shortcomings in light of that big, easy and even-toned performance." Well guess what, our past selves? The Spektor 6 are now extremely competitively priced, making that broad, assertive and enjoyable presentation very attractive to bargain hunters everywhere.

Head over to Peter Tyson or Amazon to see for yourself.

