Fresh OLED TV deal alert! 5-star Sony A80L drops to lowest-ever price for Black Friday

The best OLED TVs deliver incredible picture quality and an immersive sound experience. Unfortunately, you normally have to pay for the privilege. Not this Black Friday, though!

The Sony A80L was our TV Product of the Year last year and it's just hit a new lowest-ever price of £1099 at Amazon. That's thanks to a fresh £50 having been knocked off overnight.

That's an unbelievable overall saving of £1300 on the launch price of £2399.

Sony XR-55A80L OLED TV £2399 £1099 at Amazon (save £1300)

The Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a picture that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It sounds good by TV standards, too, and has a solid gaming feature set.

The A80L produces an image that pops with vibrant colours and superb contrast, yet combines that with a naturalism and subtlety that means you're always seeing movies and TV shows as intended. It balances all of these desirable picture traits to create an image that is nothing short of dazzling, allowing it to beat the likes of LG's C3 and Panasonic's MZ1500 OLED TVs.

The Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, which uses actuators that vibrate the whole screen in order to make sound, ensures that the audio and imagery are spatially connected in a way that non-Sony TVs can't match, and the A80L sounds direct, detailed and open by general TV standards, too.

