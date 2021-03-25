Fresh leak claims to show iPhone 13 glass panels with much smaller notch

Another day, another iPhone 13 leak: a new image claims to depict our first proper look at the redesigned notch that may feature on the iPhone 13. The leak comes after the February Apple patent (spotted by Apple Insider) seemed to be paving the way for a notchless iPhone 13.

As first reported by MacRumors, Greek repair company iRepair obtained and shared this image of what it claims are the front glass panels for the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. In this alleged photo of the front glass panels for the iPhone 13 models – which feature the same three 5.4-in, 6.1-in, and 6.7-in display sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup – the notch on each iPhone is visibly smaller and the earpiece speaker has been relocated above it, into the top bezel. It's not a new idea – that particular redesign was first rumoured for iPhone 12 models last year but failed to come to fruition.

How credible is the leak? Hard to say. It's a great depiction of what a smaller notch on an iPhone design could look like but, as with all leaks, it's best to treat it with a pinch of your preferred seasoning. Since it's a redesign that has been rumoured before, this image could of course show mock-ups created using leaked ideas for last year's iPhone 12.

However, evidence that the iPhone 13 will feature a smaller notch is beginning to pile up. In his March 2021 investor note, trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tipped the iPhone 13 for "a reduced notch area", and went on to say that Apple won't adopt a 'pin hole' selfie camera until 2022 at the earliest.

And here's another recent concept from LetsGoDigital that imagines what how a "reduced notch" could look. For now, we wait...

MORE:

See our dedicated page iPhone 13: release date, price, leaks and all of the news

Thinking of going Android? See best Android phones 2021: Google-powered smarties for budgets big and small

Which iPhone is the best? See best iPhones 2021: the best budget and premium iPhones