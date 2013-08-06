Freesat has added Demand 5 to its free-to-air satellite TV service, completing its line-up of on-demand TV players which also includes BBC iPlayer, ITV Player and 4oD.

Demand 5 offers Freesat viewers hundreds of hours of catch-up and archive programmes from Channel 5. At launch, there will be more than 600 programmes available, including Big Brother, US series The Walking Dead and popular kids' programmes such as Fireman Sam.

Freesat managing director Emma Scott says: "As the consumer appetite for video on-demand grows, Freesat now offers viewer access to the four largest UK catch-up TV players, which account for 80% of long-form, on-demand viewing today."

As you can see from the comments below, the Demand 5 update is available on some Freesat equipment, but not all.

By Andy Clough

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+