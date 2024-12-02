Forget the LG C4 – here’s 3 great alternatives for movie fans with “specialist” tastes during Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is here, marking the beginning of the end for this year’s Black Friday big deals bonanza.

And if you’re yet to pull the trigger on an OLED, and not keen on our main recommendation, the LG C4, our experts have trawled the stores to find top savings on three fantastic alternatives.

1. 55-inch Sony Bravia 8

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony Bravia 8 is a fantastic TV, so much so that we gave it our Product of the Year award. So why is it here as an alternative to the LG C4? There’s a couple of reasons. First, it’s only available in sizes 55-inches and above. So if you want a 42- or 48-inch set you’re out of luck. Here the best deal is on the 42-inch LG C4, which is available for £888 on Amazon right now (save £1200).

Second, it hasn’t had quite as big a discount as the 55-inch C4. You can buy the 55-inch Sony Bravia 8 for £1349 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision. That’s a solid £850 saving on its RRP, but the 55-inch LG C4 is available for an even cheaper £1194 at John Lewis.

So for most casual viewers the C4 is the way to go. But if you care about picture quality more than anything else I’d still strongly recommend the Bravia 8. In normal instances we’d recommend it over the C4 to everyone other than gamers for one reason: it offered slightly better picture quality when we ran the two head-to-head in our review rooms earlier this year. We said as much in our Sony Bravia 8 review, where our testers reported:

“Skin tones are warmer and more realistic, and advances in its light control make the picture look wonderfully three-dimensional. Audio also remains a cut above the experience you’ll get on rival sets.”

2. 65-inch Panasonic Z95A

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you want to take the picture quality argument one step further, then the Panasonic Z95A is our next recommendation. You can currently buy the 65-inch Panasonic Z95A for £2599 at Sevenoaks (save £1100).

Lowest price ever! Panasonic 65-inch Z95A: was £3,899 now £2,599 at Sevenoaks The Panasonic Z95A has a lot going for it. The display is incredibly bright, it provides a natural and authentic picture, and the advanced Dolby Atmos speaker system sounds much better than the vast majority of TVs. The Fire TV operating system is also super-simple to use and packed with streaming apps.

Five stars.

More expensive than the Bravia 8 and LG C4? Sure. But if picture quality is the be all and end all this is the best deal I’ve seen all year. As one of the team who helped test the TV I can confirm it’s one of the finest implementations of the award winning micro lens array (MLA) tech available. Specifically, the Z95A miraculously manages to take advantage of MLA’s brightness boosting powers without sacrificing any of the TV’s realism or authentic “as the director intended” focus. Hence our conclusion:

“Thanks to Panasonic’s continued focus on delivering an authentic, controlled and balanced picture, the set uses the added brightness in a way that truly improves rather than distracts from what’s happening on screen. If you want a balanced 'as the director intended' movie-watching experience, we’d strongly recommend the Z95A.”

3. 77-inch Philips OLED809

(Image credit: Philips)

Looking for something bigger? Then my final recommendation is this cracking deal on the 77-inch Philips OLED809.

You can currently grab the giant 77-inch Philips OLED809 for £1999 at Richer Sounds (save £1250). That makes it a lot cheaper than the 77-inch LG C4 which is currently selling for £2799 at John Lewis, and most other retailers.

77-inch Philips OLED809 was £3249, now £1999 on Richer Sounds (save £1250) The Philips OLED809 is a fantastic OLED TV that offers punchy, blow your socks off picture quality and the immersion benefits of Philips’ Ambilight bias lighting tech. And at this price it’s well worth considering if you have the space to accommodate a 77-inch set!

That’s one of the best prices we’ve seen on a 77-inch OLED TV all year and particularly impressive given how much we liked the 65-inch Philips OLED809 when we tested it.

For the money you get a competent OLED with brilliant max brightness levels that let it deliver a truly “blow your socks off” home cinema experience. Add to this the perks of its smart Ambilight bias lighting system and it becomes an easy recommendation. As we said in our Philips OLED809 review:

“The Philips OLED809 is in many ways a fantastic TV. Philips has designed it with an overt focus on helping it deliver exceptional results in regular home viewing conditions, as well as the pitch-black environment favoured by cinephiles.”

