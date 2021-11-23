Five-star wireless earbuds down to just £40 with this Black Friday headphones deal

Black Friday deals aren't limited to pricey, high-end products. The little guys can get in on the bargains too. Don't believe us? Check out this discount on one of the best pairs of cheap wireless earbuds around.

The Earfun Air usually cost £55, which is a steal when you consider their feature set. So the £15 discount at Richer Sounds – bringing them down to just £40 – is borderline criminal.

Best Black Friday Earfun Air wireless earbuds deal

£55 Earfun Air £55 £40 at Richer Sounds (save £15)

The £15 off only applies to the black model – the white is currently out of stock. As the black will be soon, we expect – this deal is going to be popular.

So why are we so enamoured with the Earfun Air? Put simply, they pack a lot into a very affordable package. Namely Bluetooth 5.0, voice assistance, two mics per earpiece and a wireless charging case that supports Qi wireless charging. Most big-name wireless earbuds with similar spec sheets would command three-figure prices.

They're also IPX7 rated, so they should suit most outdoor pursuits. Battery life stands at an impressive seven hours for the buds themselves, plus another 28 hours from the supplied carry case, so they'll see you through whatever activities you have planned.

They have touch controls, and more advanced features like in-ear detection tech that pauses playback when you remove them. Functions such as pausing with a double-tap and resuming playback are executed flawlessly.

Admittedly they don't sound as good as the Sony WF-1000XM4 of this world. But for a budget pair, they're off the chart. In fact, they're the first pair at this price range to earn five stars from us.

Put simply, if you're in the market for cheap AirPods rivals, don't be put off by the quirky name of this plucky Hong Kong-based outfit. Its latest buds are unrivalled when it comes to performance-per-pound. And with this deal, that ratio gets even more favourable.

