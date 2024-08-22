Fiio's wood-clad over-ear headphones strive for outstanding sonics without the sky-high price tag

Fiio has expanded its FT range of wired over-ear headphones with the affordable, wood-clad FT3. Joining the Fiio FT3 and FT5 models, the former of which were the company's first-ever over-ears, the FT1 round out the current range as an even more affordable model.

The closed-back FT1 house 60mm dynamic drivers, with Fiio claiming that the new headphones deliver "excellent high-frequency extension" and a "clean, precise sound". Their large drivers aim for a deep, rich sound at the lower end, striving for deep, solid bass reproduction without distortion.

The FT1's wooden cups are constructed using American black walnut, a highly dense material that has been chosen for its capacity to reduce cavity resonance and thus unwanted sonic distortion. That isn't the end of the wood-based tech either: the FT1’s diaphragm consists mainly of paper spruce wood fibres which Fiio claims assists in delivering clarity and more natural tonality.

A bespoke suspension diaphragm and ultra-fine cooper-clad aluminium voice coil offer further proof of Fiio's ambition to deliver a purer, more authentic sound here.

(Image credit: Fiio)

The FT1 mirrors the ergonomic headband found on their siblings, deploying a three-axis arrangement for freer rotation at multiple angles and a comfortable, snug fit. Breathable fabric earpads have been designed for greater comfort and wearability over long listening periods, too. No one likes sweaty ears, after all.

The FT1 come with two interchangeable headphone cables – one 3.5mm single-ended and one 4.4mm balanced.

We like the Fiio FT3 headphones (tested at £289 / $299) very much, having praised their insightful, easygoing and well-organised nature in our FT3 review. That bodes well for the FT1, which are available now and priced at £139 / $159 / €159, substantially less than their four-star stablemates.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

These are the best headphones for sound and value

3 reasons why students should choose Tidal over Spotify

Forget AirPods, this is the hi-fi accessory every student should take to university