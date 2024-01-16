You'll soon be able to connect wireless headphones to your TV as easily as you connect your AirPods to your iPhone

Using wireless headphones with Google TV is about to get easier than ever. Fast Pair will start rolling out in the next month, Google has announced. The feature lets you pair wireless headphones with your Google TV device without opening the Bluetooth menu, similar to how AirPods pair with Apple devices like the Apple TV 4K.

It's about time. Fast Pair was first announced back at CES 2022, so it's taken over two years to become available (though it launched on Google's Chromebook range of laptops last year).

The first device to benefit will be the Google Chromecast with Google TV, which will get the feature in the next month. Other Google TV devices will follow later this year. LG's 2024 range of OLED TVs will feature Chromecast built-in as part of its webOS 24 operating system.

Instead of having to open the Bluetooth menu to pair wireless headphones, Fast Pair brings a prompt to the TV screen. Click it and you'll pair. However, unlike AirPods, your headphones will have to be put in pairing mode first. Fast Pair also works with compatible wireless speakers.

Google also announced that video app TikTok now has Chromecast support, so you can cast videos from your phone to your TV. And it said that soon "select" Google TV and Android TV devices (and some LG TVs) will work as Matter hubs for the Google Home platform, to be controlled from the Google Home mobile app.

The firm says there are now over 220 million monthly active Google TV / Android TV devices in use, up from 150 million a year ago.

