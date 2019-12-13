Excellent Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 headphones are just £99 for Christmas

We were thrilled when these lovely little 2019-release true wireless Bobby Dazzlers of received a healthy £20 discount a little while ago on Black Friday. We felt sure the moment would be fleeting – after all, good times never last.

So imagine our surprise on seeing these heavy-hitting, five-star, true wireless, 2019 Award-winning Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 in-ear headphones still reduced at various online retailers.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless headphones £120 £99.95

These five-star wireless buds blew us away with their rich, detailed sound. Eventually, we had no choice but to give Cambridge Audio's first true wireless offering a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award. They're now quite a bit cheaper than the Apple AirPods 2 and can be yours for 5p under £100. Bargain. View Deal

We hardly need remind you (but we will anyway) that on listening to them under review, we found ourselves smitten, commenting, "Everything is present, everything has space, everything works harmoniously, and with room to offer its sonic service to the whole. Similarly, when the music stops, it stops resolutely and with more precision than you'd expect. We feel immersed in sound too – even the background noise of the Underground train we’re on fails to intrude on the experience."

The Bluetooth connection was solid in our tests, and you get nine hours battery life from the buds themselves, plus four additional charges from the case. That means there's an impressive 45 hours of continuous use from this little set-up.

We loved them at £120. Now, you'll get them for £99.95. We're pretty sure someone's Christmas present has just been sorted...

That said, if you're still looking, our plethora of Christmas Gift Guides can help.

MORE:

Best wireless headphones 2019: the best Bluetooth headphones you can buy