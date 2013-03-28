EE 4G is today available in 13 new places, bringing 4G speeds to 50% of the UK population and 50 towns and cities in total.

Today, 4G is being switched on in Bradford, Bingley, Doncaster, Dudley, Harpenden, Leicester, Lichfield, Loughborough, Luton, Reading, Shipley, St Albans and West Bromwich.

Promising five times faster speeds than 3G, the 4GEE network offers average speeds of more than 16Mbps and peak speeds of 50Mbps.

EE has launched the UK's first 4G mobile network, called 4GEE, allowing for on average five times faster mobile network browsing speeds than 3G.

Other 4G networks are set to follow later this year, as the number of compatible handsets increases.

The newly released HTC One and the just released Samsung Galaxy S4 are both 4G compatible, joining the likes of the iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy S3, iPad Mini and Blackberry Z10.

Full details on 4G EE network coverage, phones, prices and speeds.

