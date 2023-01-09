Drop's customisable wireless speakers for desktops look like nothing else on the market

Here's proof that innovation doesn't have to cost top dollar. Drop's new wireless desktop speakers look like nothing else around, yet retail for just $129 (around £106, AU$190).

The BMR1 Nearfield Monitors can be positioned vertically or horizontally, depending on your setup, and are aimed at audiophiles looking to up their desktop speaker game, whether that's for work or play.

They feature a signature "holographic" sound quality with, it's claimed, a natural soundstage and excellent imaging capabilities. As ever, we'll have to test them ourselves before we can verify those claims.

Inside are balanced mode radiators (BMR) coupled with force-cancelling passive radiators. Drop claims this allows for high volume with low distortion and wide dispersion. You can hook them up to a subwoofer for added low end, while wireless Bluetooth, a headphone output and aux-in give you plenty of connectivity possibilities.

Customisable magnetic grills – apparently inspired by Drop's mechanical keyboard community – are available to buy at launch. The Drop BMR1 are available to pre-order now, with shipments arriving in late February or March.

