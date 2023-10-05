Don't wait for the new model! This £25 discount makes the Fire TV Stick 4K a steal

A new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K lands in a couple of weeks, but the smart money is on the current model. Why? This £25 discount, which takes it down to just £34.99 – that's the same price as the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite.

The deal is valid now until 12th October – six days before the new model launches (that means it's valid for Prime Big Deal Days next week). Amazon might be clearing out stock, but when the deals are this good, who cares about the new features?

The best Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was £60 now £35 (save £25) at Amazon

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £60, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. It comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which makes finding something to watch as easy as saying "Alexa, open Netflix." And 4K picture quality is standard.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Don't get us wrong – the new model looks like the better product. But not by a massive margin. It offers a 1.7GHz processor that Amazon claims is 30 per cent faster than the current model, and supports Wi-Fi 6 for lower-lag streaming (as long as you have a compatible router). And that's it over the existing model. Is that worth £25 extra? It's in the eye of the beholder, but we would gladly save £25 in exchange for a little extra speed and no lag gains without upgrading our router.

Both models support the major HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10 and HDR10 Plus) and Dolby Atmos for height-added virtual sound channels.

You get all the usual streaming apps too, and the Alexa Voice Remote, so you can control them without lifting a finger. The remote can control your TV too, so you won't need to juggle clickers during your viewing.

The existing Fire TV Stick 4K won a What Hi-Fi? Award for its combination of performance and value – at this price, it's unmissable. We've no doubt the new model will be even better, but with only minimal differences between the two, we say take the saving.

MORE:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs Google Chromecast with Google TV: which is better?

Maybe the Fire TV Stick 3rd Generation would suit you better?

Check out our pick of the best media streamers