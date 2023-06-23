Don't buy the LG C3 until it gets within £100 of the C2

Every year, as Amazon Prime Day approaches, avid movie lovers and gamers looking for a new TV start eyeing up prices of the latest C-series OLED from LG. They do so for very good reason: LG's OLEDs are the most feature-packed out there, and its C-series models are usually the perfect intersection of performance, features and price.

The latest C3 models are really no different, in that they give you a really balanced picture performance with perfect, inky blacks and vibrant-but-balanced colours, an intuitive, app-packed operating system, and every gaming feature you could ever hope for.

But there's a catch.

The C3 is only a minor upgrade on the C2 it replaces, and despite that, LG launched it at a higher price than the C2 launched at last year. What's more, the C2 has had over a year of discounts, whereas the C3 has only just started to drop, and so far not by much.

In short, the LG C2 is currently a better buy than the new C3. We're expecting C3 prices to drop around Prime Day, and the temptation will be there to pounce when they do, but check how much the equivalent C2 is before you hand over any cash. If the gap is anything more than £100, we suggest buying the C2 instead.

Why £100? Because that's roughly how much we think the C3's incremental upgrades over the C2 are worth.

Of course, you could be reading this as a reason to just go ahead and buy a C2, and we wouldn't advise against that. It's still a brilliant TV and it's currently available with some massive discounts. Prices might go lower for Prime Day, but don't wait too long as stock won't last forever...

The latest LG C3 and C2 deals

So now you understand our reasoning, you're probably wondering how you go about comparing the latest, lowest prices of the LG C3 and C2. Well fear not, for we have made this process incredible easy: simply scroll down and you will see the very latest and very best deals on both models at a variety of sizes. Simply scan for the deal that's right for you, and click through to purchase.

MORE:

Read the full LG OLED65C3 and LG OLED42C3 reviews

These are all of the best TVs you can buy right now

And these are the best TV deals you'll find anywhere on the internet