Denon builds on Award-winning AV receiver with new AVR-X3600H

Denon claimed two of three What Hi-Fi? AV amp Awards in 2018, one of which was for the "powerful" AVR-X3500H that, as of today, officially has a successor.

The AVR-X3600H is a fully-featured 9.2-channel AV receiver with support for IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) and AirPlay 2. It sits above the slightly less powerful AVR-X2600H (a review of which will go live on whathifi.com this Thursday) in Denon's 2019 AV receiver line-up.

The 180-watt-per-channel receiver also supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology, which aim to deliver more immersive soundfields from DTS and Dolby soundtracks respectively.

It's capable of processing up to 11.2 channels to drive a 7.2.4 speaker setup when used alongside an external two-channel amplifier. And those wishing to use an AV amp for music duties too will be pleased to know Denon's HEOS hi-res, multi-room streaming platform is onboard.

Eight HDMI inputs – all eARC- and HDCP 2.3-compatible – sit alongside USB, phono, optical, coaxial and RCA connections. ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) is present and correct to ensure Xbox One users have a more responsive gaming experience (when connected to TVs that also support ALLM), too.

While there's naturally a remote and control app, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri voice support offers hands-free control of various playback functions.

The AVR-X3600H will be available in August for £999 / $1099.

