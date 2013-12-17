Trending

Christmas deals continue with Sevenoaks Winter Sale

The Sevenoaks Winter Sale has begun with savings on hi-fi and home cinema products, and brands including NAD, Marantz, Sonos and Sony

There are hi-fi and home cinema products, streaming products, wireless speakers, and deals on brands including Marantz, Meridian, Sonos and Sony.

Here are some of the highlights:

– £300 off the NAD Viso 1 wireless speaker dock, only £199

Marantz CD6005 Award-winning CD player £299 (save £50)

– Marantz PM6005 amplifier £329 (save £50)

NAD D 3020 digital amplifier/DAC £399 (+ free Chord Company digital cable)

Yamaha RX-V675 AV receiver £399 (Save £100)

Yamaha CRX-550 CD/DAB system (Ex speakers) £159 (Save £100)

– Free Sonos Bridge available on Sonos PLAY:1, PLAY:3, PLAY: 5 and PLAYBAR

Panasonic TX-P42GT60 / Yamaha YSP-1400 42in TV / soundbar package £1299 (Save £299)

Meridian Director DAC £449 (+ free Chord USB SilverPlus USB Cable 1.5m)

Sony BDP-S790 3D Blu-ray player £169 (Save £70)

– Claim 10% off speakers* (enter SPEAKER10 at the checkout *exclusions apply)

For more offers and to find your local store, head to the Sevenoaks website.

by Joe Cox

