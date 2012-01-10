US high-end company McIntosh has been in business since 1949, when it was founded in Silver Springs, Maryland, and moved to its current factory in Binghamton, New York in 1956.

But since 1961 one product has been the classic symbol of its range, and now there's a 'gold-toned' Limited Edition 50th Anniversary version of its MC275 power amplifier.

Selling for $6500, the amplifier uses the same circuit design as the 1961 original, which stayed in production until 1973: it delivers 75W per channel in stereo operation or 150W in mono.

However, it has some 21st-century updates. These include multicoloured LED illumination of the valves to indicate the state of readiness of the amp, and a new High Speed Sentry Monitor circuit able to turn the amp off should any valve fail, restoring operation when the component is replaced.

There's also a Power Control input and output, allowing on/off operation to be controlled by any McIntosh preamp or processor.

Charlie Randall, the current president of McIntosh, says that 'When McIntosh debuted [the] original MC275 tube power amplifier in 1961, the world had never heard anything like it.

'We have applied 50 years of technological advancements to this already legendary piece, which continues to maintain its leadership status for quality and reliability.

'People who know this amp won’t be surprised to learn that many of the 1961 era MC275 amps are still in use today. Our Limited Edition MC275 pays tribute to the original for everything it has meant to McIntosh customers over the years.’

