NAD will take the wraps off its next-generation of multichannel home cinema receivers, all with 3D capability and equipped with HDMI 1.4.

The company will also introduce its new Viso Three Music System, and sister speaker company PSB has a new CS1000 universal outdoor speaker up its sleeve.

These and many, many more new product launches will take place at CES 2011 from January 5th-9th. We'll be reporting daily, live from the show, with regular news, video reports and blogs.

