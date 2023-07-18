CEDIA Expo 2023 opens Best of Show Award nominations

What Hi-Fi? has once again partnered with Residential Systems and Twice to celebrate the most innovative products at the CEDIA Expo 2023, announcing entries for the Best of Show Awards are now open.

The expo once again will let tech professionals show off their latest and greatest products and engage with exhibitors at the event.

Entries for the Best of Show Awards need to get their application before Friday, 25th August. Once done a panel of expert judges will read through the entries and judge their merit based on key factors including their value, impact, and how unique the product was to the market.

The only criteria for entry is that the company must be exhibiting at the show and the product must be set to ship within 12 months, if it isn’t already.

As was the case with entries in 2023, What Hi-Fi? entries are judged from a home entertainment enthusiast perspective, Residential Systems entries are judged through the lens of the residential integrator, while TWICE will judge them from a consumer electronics retailer’s point of view.

Winners will then be announced on the last day of the show on Saturday, 9th September.

There are some pretty big names among the Best of Show Winners list of alumni. In 2023 our expert judges handed out awards to Hisense, Sonus Faber, Samsung and more.

You can see a full list of the CEDIA Expo 2022 What Hi-Fi? Best of Show winners below.

What Hi-Fi? CEDIA Expo 2022 Best of Show winners

Hisense U8H Mini-LED TV

Kaleidescape Compact Terra 22TB Movie Server

Samsung Electronics America The Wall All-in-One (IAB)

Sonus faber SPA Arena

SVS Prime Wireless Pro Powered Speakers

Victrola Stream Carbon

The CEDIA Expo 2023 is set to take place 7-9 September at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. Make sure to check back with What Hi-Fi? on the show’s final day, when we’ll announce this year’s winners.