Can't afford the Sony XM4? These similar Sonys are now £69 in the Black Friday sale

Sony makes some of the best premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones around in the £249 WH-1000XM4 and older £159 1000XM3, but with high quality comes high price tags – and that'll understandably rule them out for some buyers. But don't fret, because Sony also makes a cheaper, midrange version of its wireless noise-cancellers – and in even better news, they're now much cheaper with this superb Black Friday headphones deal.

The 2020-released Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are now just £69 at Amazon,as well as other retailers including John Lewis and Hughes. That's a huge discount over their typical £130 price (nearly half price, in fact).

Sony WH-CH710N £130 Sony WH-CH710N £130 £69 at Amazon (save £61)

An excellent price for a pair of Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones that have a great reputation and, looking at Amazon's user reviews, are very well rated. We haven't tested this exact pair, but we thought very highly of their predecessors.

We haven't reviewed this particular model, but we have reviewed their predecessors, the very similar Sony WH-CH700N. And we liked them very much, awarding them four out of five stars.

They are lower-end than Sony's top-of-the-range WH-1000XM4 (£249), but they still put in a detailed, musical performance. And the 710N promise to be an upgrade on the 700N. Considering Sony's track record, it's hard to feel skeptical about this promise.

They boast Sony's new noise-cancelling technology that automatically adjusts itself based on how noisy your surroundings are. There's also a new Ambient Sound pass-through mode that lets in the noise of your surroundings in so you can handily hear, say, traffic noise or train announcements.

Battery life is a very impressive 35 hours, an hour of which can be replenished with a 10-minute charge. There's also NFC for at-a-tap wireless pairing with a device, and the familiar button for launching your phone's voice assistant.

Sony seems to have largely stuck with a winning formula here, so we'd put our trust in these WH-CH710N to satisfy our musical needs – especially at this super-low Black Friday price. While there are many Black Friday headphones deals to scour, these are our pick of the best wireless noise-cancelling over-ears under £100.

