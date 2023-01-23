Can't afford the Sony WH-1000XM5? Lindy's new cheap wireless headphones could be for you

Lindy makes some of the best cheap wireless headphones around, so a new model is always noteworthy. The BNX-60T build on the five-star BNX-60 with improved drivers, a longer battery life, fast charging, voice assistant functionality and twin pairing. And all for less than £100.

Let's start with the drivers. Lindy has developed its 40mm drivers with neodymium magnets so they now offer deeper bass and a more controlled treble (the muffled treble was one of the few disappointments of the original BNX-60). Lindy promises that the sonic difference will be even more notable with the active noise-cancellation (ANC) activated.

Speaking of ANC, this model cancels out up to 85 per cent of ambient noise, according to Lindy. Which makes them perfect for blocking out office banter, aeroplane engine rumbles, screaming children and more. The earpads are thicker too, meaning better noise isolation, so even with ANC switched off, you should be able to hear the music more clearly.

Bluetooth 5.0 comes as standard, which is a big step up from the previous model's version 4.2. This is more energy efficient, helping the headphones to last over 24 hours before needing a recharge. It should also make for a more robust wireless connection. USB-C quick charging is another new addition – just five minutes' wall time gets you an hour of use.

One feature that's definitely welcome on wireless headphones at the level is twin pairing, which lets you connect two devices at once and switch between them seamlessly.

Whether or not they're a cut-price Sony WH-1000XM5 remains to be seen, but if you want to find out for yourself, the Lindy BNX-60T are available now from Amazon (opens in new tab) for £94.99. We'll let you know our official verdict once a review pair has passed through the What Hi-Fi? test rooms.

