Cambridge Audio's EX Series of hi-fi promises "new heights of excellence", versatile features and HDMI

Cambridge Audio has lifted the lid off a brand new range of hi-fi. The EX Series is a "spiritual successor" to the older, well-loved Azur 851 range, and sits between the brand's much-lauded CX range and the high-end, flagship Edge range.

This new EX Series currently consists of one integrated stereo amplifier and one network music streamer.

First up is a hi-res music streamer, the EXN100 – and you can read our full review of this new network player. It's an evolution of the five-star CXN100 released earlier this year, with Cambridge Audio stating that its engineers have taken the performance to "new heights of excellence" using the same ESS Sabre DAC chip. The London-based brand states that it has managed to "help it reach its full potential" thanks to the use of hand-picked components, changes made to the post-DAC analogue stage and "meticulous tuning" of the signal path. This all should result in increased clarity and separation, says Cambridge Audio.

One of the highlights is the addition of HDMI eARC – finally! – to the streamer's list of inputs. At its heart is the latest generation of Cambridge Audio's proprietary StreamMagic platform, which makes all popular streaming methods and music services available to you, alongside Roon Ready, UPnP compatibility and more. AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Tidal Connect, internet radio and Bluetooth aptX HD are all supported, as is playback of hi-res audio up to 32-bit/768kHz and DSD512 files.

There is a healthy complement of digital and analogue connections, while a large colour-screen display shows off album artwork, track information or even a VU meter graphic. As with the MXN10 and CXN100, this EXN100 streamer can also be used as a preamplifier.

The EXA100 integrated amplifier, meanwhile, takes inspiration and trickle-down technology from the Edge M monoblock power amps. It features class AB amplification with 100 watts of power per channel, a built-in DAC, an HDMI eARC input for connecting your TV and Bluetooth aptX HD, which conveniently lets you stream vinyl from Cambridge Audio's Alva TT V2 turntable wirelessly.

The EXA100 features "an advanced beast of a toroidal transformer" that is heavily shielded and flanked by heat sinks you can see through the top grille. It uses the same power transistors as used on the Edge M monoblocks, while ample care has been taken against any potential power or temperature overloads. The sound promised is "visceral", "muscular and refined", according to Cambridge Audio.

There are two sets of speaker outputs, balanced XLR and RCA line-level analogue inputs as well as optical, coaxial and USB digital inputs. There is a 6.3mm headphone jack, and you can set the EXA100 to a Power Amp Mode so it can be used with any preamplifier or the matching EXN100 music streamer with the Preamp Mode on.

The new EX Series sports a similar minimalist design as its CX siblings and the same signature 'lunar grey' finish, but the EX models have a larger casework and a large display smack in the middle of the milled-aluminium front panel. Both models feature a tactile knurled volume/control dial and can be controlled by a dedicated remote control (that comes with the EXA100) or the StreamMagic app (essential for the EXN100).

In designing the EX Series, Cambridge Audio's chief technical officer Matt Dore says the EXN100 is "our best music streamer yet", while CEO and owner James Johnson-Flint says the "EXA100 is a serious step up for anyone upgrading from our CX amps, and the perfect stepping stone to the Edge range.”

The Cambridge Audio EX Series is available from today. The EXN100 streamer is yours for £1599 / $1799, while the EXA100 amplifier will cost you £1999 / $2199.

