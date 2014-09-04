Due on sale this September, we've had an exclusive look at the new B&W P5 S2 headphones - and you can take a look in our unboxing video below. The P5 S2 over-ear cans claim to combine the sound quality of the P7 headphones with the portability of the original P5 headphones for "unheard of levels of detail and dynamics in a portable device in this class".

The key new features in the B&W P5 S2 headphones are new drivers, upgraded internal components and an improved Made for iPhone mic and remote.

The drivers feature a suspended diaphragm design, "more like a traditional speaker than other headphones", in an effort to deliver a more accurate sound, also helped by tweaks to "just about every internal component" and a patented new design of the chassis and internal circuitry.

The position of the ear cup has been realigned for a more optimum fit with the average ear, while new memory foam ear cushions should ensure the P5 S2 earphones are comfortable.

As well as an upgraded mic and remote, B&W claims to have strengthened the jack and cable in an effort to make the P5s more durable.

The B&W P5 Series 2 headphones are due on sale later this month for £250.

