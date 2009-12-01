The new service includes shows such as Law & Order, 30 Rock, The Office (US version), Bionic Woman, House and Heroes.

Viewers will be able to watch as part of a subscription to BT Vision's TV Pack or on a per-episode basis via the video-on-demand service.

Marc Watson, CEO BT Vision, said: "We are delighted... that we can offer some of the most successful US drama series all in one place and available for TV pack customers to watch whenever they want."



NBC Universal joins brands including Sony, Fox, Living, Discovery, National Geographic, MTV, E!, Paramount Comedy and more available to watch on-demand, plus a "massive library" of classic and blockbuster films.

The new content goes live today – head over to the BT Vision website to find out more about the service.