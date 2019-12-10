BritBox app arrives on select Panasonic smart TVs

BritBox, the UK TV streaming service from BBC and ITV, is just over a month old – but not every TV provider and manufacturer has instantly jumped to support its app. Samsung's smart TVs were the first with a built-in BritBox app, joining the Apple TV platform and dedicated apps on iOS and Android.

Today, though, Panasonic has announced support for select TVs. The BritBox app now features on all 2019 TVs apart from the GX700 models; the X700B TVs and all above models from 2018, including the FZ series; and the EX, EZ, DX and CX series TVs.

The app can be found in the app portal's home screen, as well as in the top row banner for easier access.

