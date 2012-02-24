Talk Electronics, Saxon and Edwards Audio have no fewer than nine new products on show here at Bristol.

They're all exhibiting together, along with speaker specialist Arcaydis.

Here's a brief summary of what we've seen so far:

1. Saxon P720 200W stereo digital power amp £1200 (see right, bottom of hi-fi rack). This will be joined in due course with a preamp and multichannel power amp.

2. Edwards Audio MC2 MM/MC phono stage with two sets of RCA inputs, mono mode and separate, dedicated power supply. £1000 for the pair.

3. Edwards Audio Apprentice entry-level turntable (pictured below) at £299, which is based on the Rega RP1 but uses a new belt, oil and has an optional matching MM phono stage (£89.95).

4. Edwards Audio TT2 turntable with upgraded arm, new counterweight, ceramic bearing, a new belt, aluminium inner hub with stainless steel spindle. £599. (See top picture, on top of the hi-fi rack).

5. Edwards Audio IS1 isolation power supply for turntables and DACs. £199.

6. Edwards Audio SP1 bookshelf speaker in light oak, £549. Available from April. There'll be a gloss black version later.

7. Edwards Audio Apprentice 1A 50W stereo amplifier, £495, available April (above left).

8. Edwards Audio HA1 headphone amp with 3.5mm and RCA inputs £279 (above right).

9. Talk Cyclone 2 70W stereo amp £899, available April.

