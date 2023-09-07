Bose's flagship wireless earbuds drop to their lowest price ever - save 25%!

A big price drop on one of our favourite products is always worth shouting about and have we found a deal for you! We've spotted a huge price drop on some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds we've ever tested. You might have heard of them; it's the award-winning Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

These exceptional wireless earbuds have dropped to just £210 which is the cheapest price we've ever had the pleasure of seeing them at, and even cheaper than Black Friday 2022 and Prime Day 2023. That's a very welcome £70 off the original £280 RRP.

Could the price go even lower this year? Never say never, but they're looking extremely tempting thanks to this big price drop and we'd seriously consider taking the plunge right now.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II was £280 now £210 at Amazon (save £70) Bose’s flagship wireless earbuds' fantastic sound and top-notch noise-cancelling abilities make them serious contenders at this price point. Now at their lowest ever price, this deal is well worth your attention.

The second generation QuietComfort Earbuds (which launched in September 2022), produce incredible sound quality, brilliant noise-cancelling and a fantastic level of comfort. They're among the very best flagship wireless earbuds we've seen at their price point.

In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review as "great all-rounders, capable of impressive musicality and topped off with excellent noise cancelling." Yes, there is plenty of competition at this level, especially from Sony's new WF-1000XM5, and the Apple AirPods Pro 2 but thanks to this Amazon deal, the Bose are cheaper than both of these models, which is another reason to strike while the deal is still current.

For anyone who regularly travels and/or commutes, the compact and clever QuietComfort II are genuinely tough to beat. The ANC expertly removes a huge chunk of the noise around you and it's also flexible enough so you can have different strengths for different situations, e.g. if you're running outside and need to hear your surroundings or if you're head down in a book on a train and want to read in peace.

Battery life is more than adequate at six hours with a further 18 hours provided by the charging case. They're also extremely comfortable, so we're confident you won't be itching to take them out during long listening sessions. Call quality isn't class-leading but it's still more than good enough at this level.

Take the plunge with this deal and we're sure you won't be disappointed, especially when you hear them in action.

MORE:

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review

6 sound settings you shouldn’t ignore on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II vs Sony WF-1000XM4: which are better?

Our pick of the best wireless earbuds