Bose’s flagship ANC earbuds are still on a great deal – save £41

We are sure many of you have been keeping an eye on Bose’s new QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds to catch a price drop. Well, now is the time to pounce because these five-star wireless earbuds are still enjoying their first-ever discount, ever since the Black Friday sales, and right in time for the Christmas gifting season.

At just £259 at Currys, the five-star Ultra Earbuds are 13% off their usual £300 asking price. This is pretty noteworthy because the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds didn't hit the market very long ago at all – September 2023 to be precise.

Even at full price, the Ultra Earbuds justify their price tag, offering that coveted Bose's peerless noise cancelling abilities alongside an impressively rich and satisfying sonic profile. Now with an ongoing first drop in price, they're even more enticing than before.

You can read our QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review for the full rundown, but if you are pushed for time, we've got most of what you need to know right here to make an informed decision.

The buds' design is pretty similar to the outgoing (and former Award-winning) QuietComfort Earbuds II, meaning that they feel suitably premium and comfortable to wear for long periods.

The tonal characteristics and musicality will be familiar to anyone who’s used the QC Earbuds II, but the Ultra Earbuds give a bit of added punch. While the Sony WF-1000XM5 are perhaps more insightful, there’s a good sense of openness and spaciousness, with plenty of dynamism and weighty bass with the QC Ultra.

The noise-cancelling abilities are top of the league, typical of a flagship Bose product. The buds are capable of dramatically reducing environmental noise, making them great for commuting or travelling. Bose’s CustomTune tech automatically calibrates the ANC every time the buds are placed in your ears.

The Immersive Audio feature hasn't completely won us over, though. This is Bose’s take on the spatial audio tech that’s started to appear in products such as Apple’s AirPods Pro. We found the results of Immersive Audio to be hit and miss on these earbuds, but this doesn't diminish any of what these buds excel at.

If you want the very latest and greatest earbuds Bose has to offer, the QC Ultra Earbuds won't disappoint and the current deal price is an excellent incentive to get shopping.

