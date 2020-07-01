Save on Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds – now at lowest ever price

When a stonking five-star set of true wireless earbuds and a discount fall into step, we feel the need to tell you about it. So, without further ado...

The Bose SoundSport Free - typically £180 - are now available for just £135 at John Lewis, in either of their black, blue or orange finishes. At this price, they're an absolute bargain for anyone after a pair of sports earphones.

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £135 at John Lewis

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal on rarely-discounted Bose buds. View Deal

After giving the Bose SoundSport Free true wireless headphones a thorough run for their money in our review, we summarised: "The true wireless in-ear headphone market is booming at the moment, and the Bose SoundSport Free are good enough to give the very best a run for their money. They sound great and their array of features puts some rivals to shame."

Need we say more? Great sport in-ears, great discount.

The next best price we can find on these is £150, which you can find at the likes of Amazon, Very and Currys below.

