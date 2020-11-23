Bose QuietComfort Earbuds reduced for Black Friday: save on 5-star wireless buds

Black Friday is almost here – but the savings have already begun. If you'e in the market for 5-star wireless earbuds, you'll be pleased to know that the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds have hit a new low of £225 at Amazon.

Under review, we anointed these newly-launched buds "great all-rounders, capable of impressive musicality and excellent noise cancelling." They hit the shelves at an RRP of £250 a few weeks ago, but have already shed £25! A bargain when you consider they contain Bose's exceptional noise-cancelling tech.

Black Friday wireless earbuds deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £250 £225 at Amazon (save £25)

The fantastic, five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're worthy challengers to the AirPods Pro – especially now they've dropped from their £250 RRP to just £225.View Deal

As we noted in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, these five-star buds "deliver an energetic, balanced sound and brilliant noise-cancelling." They're a serious candidate for best-in-class, and more than capable of giving the excellent Apple AirPods Pro a run for their money.

The QuietComfort Earbuds might not be as svelte as the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, but that's because Bose has packed in so much tech.

As well as delivering a sonic masterclass, the QuietComfort buds live up to their name with no fewer than 11 degrees of noise cancelling (from 0 to 10). Experiment with the different levels and you’ll hear the QuietComforts do their thing, cutting out huge swathes of background noise when on the maximum setting.

You get six hours playback from the buds themselves (18 hours total with the included charging case). Like to get out and about? These buds are lightweight, comfortable and weather-resistant, so they're suitable for sporty stuff.

In short, these five-star buds set a new benchmark. They're more than a match for any rival at this level – especially now that the 'Triple Black' version is just £225 at Amazon.

