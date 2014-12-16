According to the Bose ad, the successful candidate will be tasked with leading "design and prototyping of our next generation streaming music platform and ecosystem of products".

And the company says that it is intending to move forward with its plans "quickly", which means we might not be waiting too long to find out what it has in store from its music streaming service.

Not only that, but Bose has specified that its ideal candidate for the role will have worked at one or more of its likely future rivals – such as Spotify, Beats Music, Google Play or Pandora.

Bose has become renowned for its audio products, which include the five-star and Award-winning QuietComfort 25 headphones, SoundLink Mini speaker and SoundTouch multi-room products.

And it's sure to face stiff competition too, with the music streaming sector witnessing strong growth over the past year at the expense of downloads when it comes to getting a digital music fix.

And with Spotify eyeing-up lossless audio streaming for premium users...

