Bose headphones deal: Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 hit new low price

We've been keeping an eagle eye on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 since we saw their price drop to £289 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Well, these impressive Bose noise-cancelling headphones are now available with an extra discount, which has seen them hit a new low of £285 at Peter Tyson. This £65 saving isn't bad for a pair of wireless headphones that only launched this summer.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £285 at Peter Tyson

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s have a more premium look and feel about them. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned so they deliver the goods sonically. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too.View Deal

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700s are the first of Bose's recent premium range. They feature an all-new, eight-mic noise-cancelling system (six to cancel noise, two for voice pick-up) with 11 increments (from 0-10) of noise-cancellation intensity to choose from, allowing you to transition from full isolation to full transparency. The acoustics and DSP have also been redesigned and everything runs off Bose’s own NC chip.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700s picked up a solid four-star review in our test with one of our main gripes being the price. Now that they've dropped comfortably under £300, we certainly think they're worthy of your consideration.

