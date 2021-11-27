Black Friday soundbar deals: there's still £90 off the Denon DHT-S316 soundbar at Amazon

There has been no shortage of soundbar deals over the Black Friday period and we've spotted another one lurking in the shadows. There's a cool £90 off Denon’s DHT-S316 at Amazon.



Normally available for £279, Amazon’s shaved off 32% from the price of the soundbar, making it available for just £189. And you get a solid chunk of tech for your money.

The soundbar stands just 5.5cm tall, which should make it slim enough to fit below most TVs. As well as Bluetooth, it includes Dolby Digital and DTS decoding and virtual surround sound. There's also Denon’s Dialogue Enhancer which should help you understand every word someone is saying - even when watching TV at low volume.

Denon DHT-S316 soundbar £279 Denon DHT-S316 soundbar £279 £189 at Amazon (save £90)

Looking for a decent soundbar saving that's still available post Black Friday? This Denon offers a decent smattering of tech for a relatively affordable price. Includes HDMI (ARC), Dolby Digital and DTS decoding and a wireless sub.

For enhanced audio pleasure there are four sound modes too: Dialogue, Music, Movie and Night Listening Mode, enabling you to change the way the soundbar sounds.

On the back, you’ll find an HDMI socket (with ARC support), an optical audio input and a 3.5mm auxiliary, while the off-board subwoofer is wireless too for ultimate convenience.



Finally, a remote control gives easy access to all the various features and functionality, making it easy to change inputs, adjust the volume, or switch between sound modes.

That’s not bad at any price and with £90 off it's not a bad shout if you're looking to improve your TV's sound while you've still got deals and offers to take advantage of.

