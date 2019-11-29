Black Friday home cinema deal: Save £240 on this Epson projector

There aren't many projectors on special in the Black Friday home cinema deals, and that makes the saving on this five-star Epson a real bargain.

We tested the excellent Epson EH-TW650 and loved it at £599. It's now available with a 42 percent discount on Amazon for £349 for a very limited time. If you don't bag it by the end of the day, it's gone and there's every chance it will sell out even before then.

Epson EH-TW650 HD projector £600 £349 on Amazon

A crisp, clear picture with very natural colour reproduction; you simply won’t find this kind of home cinema brilliance at this kind of price elsewhere. This Full HD projector is great for games and films, and is bright enough to use in well lit rooms.View Deal

Budget projectors haven’t always won us over, but this talented and compact Epson model offers an excellent big screen picture. It's 3LCD-powered and has short throw capabilities of between 1.35 m - 1.64 m, so it's perfect for those with small rooms and an even tighter budget.

The handling of brightness, colour and detail levels is skillful and indicative of a level-headed restraint we wish all budget products would adhere to. It might be 'only' Full HD and not 4K, but the EH-TW650 brings a bit of the magic of cinema into your living room for not a lot of money at all.

