Black Friday earbuds deal: B&O Beoplay E8 just dropped to less than half-price!

Looking for a top deal on a set of true wireless headphones this Black Friday? Bang & Olufsen is certainly a key player in high-end audio, and this is a huge saving on its latest 2020-issue earbuds. Right now, Bang & Olufsen's third iteration of its truly wireless Beoplay E8 earbuds are on sale for just £130 at Amazon, a massive £170 saving.

We've done the maths and this means they're 57 percent off. We know! Huge.

B&O Beoplay E8 3rd gen £300 B&O Beoplay E8 3rd gen £300 £130 at Amazon (save £170)

Bang & Olufsen's premium and beautiful products rarely see a discount, and this price-drop sees the firm's latest 3rd-gen buds drop to less than half price! There's no noise cancellation, but if that doesn't bother you, this is a top deal.

B&O's Beoplay E8 3rd Generation arrived in early 2020 with longer battery life, improved call clarity and enhanced comfort.

The Danish brand more than doubled the stamina from the second-gen E8s, giving these buds an extremely impressive 35-hour battery claim. The earpieces themselves house a fairly standard seven hours, but the included charging case can charge them to full four times over. The leather case itself can be charged in two hours via the supplied cable, or wirelessly with a Qi charging base.

This set boasts double the number of microphones over the previous proposition, too: four mics work to achieve beamforming technology, which basically means your voice should sound a lot better during calls. The increased number of microphones also improves Transparency Mode, which lets you briefly listen to your surroundings with a simple tap on the earphone.

To improve fit (especially for smaller ears) and comfort, the size of each earbud has been reduced by 17 per cent, too and although B&O has improved them, the firm never raised the £300 asking fee. But let's not forget, right now, that fee has dropped the price to less than half price!

Our advice? While we haven't had the pleasure of testing them, if you're on the market for a true wireless headphones deal this Black Friday (and noise cancelling isn't high on your list) Bang & Olufsen's classy build and finish is ridiculously cheap here.

