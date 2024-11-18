Black Friday Deal: Award-winning 5-star Elac speaker system drops to record low price

It's Black Friday and we've spotted a fantastic deal on Elac's award-winning speaker system, the ELAC Debut ConneX DCB41. That means, for a limited time only, you can get this excellent hi-fi set-up for only £339 at Peter Tyson. This is the lowest price we've ever seen but hurry because this deal won't last for long.

It's neat, great-sounding, and one of the best all-in-one hi-fi systems we've tested. By combining best-in-class sound quality with Bluetooth connectivity, the ConneX DCB41 delivers one incredible experience.

In our Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 review, we spoke highly of the speaker's sound quality. Boasting a small 10cm mid/bass unit and a 19mm soft dome tweeter, the ConneX DCB41 is a clear, balanced and insightful performer that serves up a controlled and even-handed sound.

If you're looking for a system that blends into the background while letting the music shine, then the ConneX DCB41 hits all the right notes.

There aren't any network streaming capabilities but you can stream tunes wirelessly from your phone or laptop thanks to Bluetooth. You can also connect your sources to either the USB (Type B), optical or HDMI inputs. The inclusion of HDMI ARC means you shouldn't have any problems partnering these speakers with a TV too.

This Elac set-up provides amazing sound at an affordable price point and with this £190 price cut you've got a great system at a fantastic price.

If you want to move up a level in terms of performance (and price), with a system that offers a superb suite of streaming smarts, then check out our KEF LSX II LT review.

