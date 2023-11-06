Black Friday beater? Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 speakers sink to their lowest-ever price...again!

Bowers & Wilkins celebrated the 25th birthday of its famous 600 Series speakers back in 2020 by launching the 607 S2 Anniversary Edition. Three years on, they find themselves recently succeeded by the next-gen 607 S3 (pictured) and, just as interestingly, selling at around 45 per cent off their original RRP. That's a massive deal!

That's right, the five-star, former Award-winning B&W 607 S2 are now just £249 at Richer Sounds in what we can presume are their final days of shelf life, especially given the fact that this is a further reduction from the £279 deal we recently found at Sevenoaks.

These Bowers may not be the newest kids on the block, but the veteran favourites remain one of the best speakers at their level – and certainly the best performers at this knockdown price tag. Right now, there is nothing at £249 we'd recommend over them.

It is such a good deal (and bound to be popular enough) that we doubt it will be beaten during Black Friday 2023, though that probably depends on how much final stock most major retailers have left to push. If you're after standmounts and your budget is below £300, we'd strike now while the price is hot and the speakers are still 'in stock'.

B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition was £449 now £249 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

These five-star bookshelf speakers started life at £449 but have been available for around £300 for several months now. This deal, however, marks their lowest price ever, making them an ideal buy if want to fill a smaller room with class-leading sound but can't afford the £599 607 S3 newcomers. All finishes discounted.

While it’s not the first time the B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition have dipped underneath their £449 launch price, this truly is an exceptional price if you are in the market for speakers to fill a smaller space but can't quite stretch to the new Award-winning 607 S3, or indeed don't have the room and/or budget for the larger (also five-star) 606 S2 Anniversary Edition siblings (on sale for £349 at Richer Sounds thanks to an equally compelling 42 per cent discount, by the way).

Despite the 607 S2 AE's modest size (they're just 30cm tall), they still manage to squeeze in a 13cm Continuum drive unit, above which is a decoupled 25mm aluminium dome tweeter. Also key to their performance is the use of special bypass capacitors which have been specially treated by capacitor experts Mundorf.

The net result is a sound that's delivered with bags of enthusiasm. The quality and projection of the speakers belie their diminutive dimensions, too: bass is not only deep but also extremely agile. There's loads of detail across the entire frequency range, too.

Despite being rear-ported to achieve a cleaner, sleeker overall image, the 607 S2 Anniversary Edition are dab hands at positioning while being versatile enough for pretty much any room in the house. Small, powerful, adaptable and now more than 40 per cent off... what's not to like?

MORE:

Read our Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 Anniversary Edition review

And our new Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 review

See our pick of the best budget hi-fi speakers you can buy

Or save £500 on this current Award-winning OLED TV