It seems that those of you who live in the north of the UK are set to be the biggest spenders on technology this Christmas, with Edinburgh and Newcastle topping a poll conducted by Carphone Warehouse's Geek Squad.
While the average spend by Britons on technology gifts will be around £87 per person, shoppers in Edinburgh and Newcastle are expected to spend approximately £125 each.
Southampton is the lowest tech spend spot, with locals planning to spend an average of £47, 45% below the national average.
The Top 10 tech spenders by region are:
1) Edinburgh (£126.60)
2) Newcastle (£124.80)
3) Liverpool (£110.30)
4) Birmingham (£108.50)
5) Leeds (£98.90)
6) Sheffield (£96.90)
7) Bristol (£95.10)
8. Cardiff (£88.90)
9) London (£83.50)
10) Manchester (£81.30)
While the bottom five technology spenders in the survey are:
1) Southampton (£47.30)
2) Belfast (£52.30)
3) Nottingham (£57.10)
4) Plymouth (£59.80)
5) Glasgow (£74.70)
While gadgets feature high up on most Christmas wishlists this year, the nationwide survey also found that presents like games consoles and tablets are a big cause of strees on Christmas Day.
Apparently more than a quarter of us have our Christmas Day spoiled by the frustration of coping with complicated instruction manuals, and one in five loses their temper due to a lack of batteries to get gadgets working.
Women are more likely than men to ask for help, with almost a third of men surveyed (28%) admitting they were unwilling to seek assistance with Christmas gadgets.
However, help is at hand as the Geek Squad will be running a special Christmas SAS (Santa's After-Sales Service) helpline 24 hours a day throughout Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing day on 08000 493 042 (charges may apply).
Our advice? Just chill out, enjoy the festivities and watch a good film on the telly.
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter