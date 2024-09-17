Big screen, budget price: save a whopping £430 off this 65in 4K Samsung TV

If you're on the hunt for some of the best TVs (or indeed, the best affordable TVs) and waiting for the right moment to pounce, your patience might have just paid off. The Samsung UE65CU8000 – a 65-inch 4K TV from the tech giant's 2023 lineup – has just seen its price slashed to an all-time low on Amazon.

This sizeable set can now be yours for £569, down from its original £999 RRP. That's a substantial £430 saving, or 43 per cent off. To put that in context, this is the lowest price we've seen this model at since its release, undercutting even its previous low of around £590 from November 2023. Nice.

Samsung UE65CU8000 was £999 now £569 at Amazon (save £430)

We've tested the UE55CU8000, the 55-inch version of this and awarded it five stars, praising its sharpness, balanced colours, and 4K upscaling so we would certainly consider its bigger brother, especially at this heavily discounted price.



While we haven't had the opportunity to put this exact 65in model through its paces in our test rooms, its smaller 55in sibling, the five-star UE55CU8000 left a positive impression during testing, offering a balance of features and affordability.

At the heart of the range is Samsung's Crystal 4K processor, tasked with upscaling lower-resolution content and handling motion. In our experience with the 55in model, we found it did a commendable job of delivering sharp, detailed images across a variety of content.

Colour performance is another area where it punches above its weight, thanks to Samsung's Crystal Colour system. Our review of the 55in model noted its ability to deliver clean, crisp, well-balanced, natural colours, while achieving good levels of overall richness and precision by typical budget TV standards.

On the HDR front, you're getting support for HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+. While Dolby Vision is absent (as is typical for Samsung TVs), our experience with the 55in version suggests the CU8000 can still deliver engaging HDR images for its price point.

Gamers haven't been forgotten either. While you won't find premium features like 4K/120Hz support, the UE66CU8000 does offer Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for reduced input lag when gaming. Our tests on the 55in model measured an impressively low 10.2ms, which bodes well for responsive gaming on its larger sibling.

On the smart TV front, Samsung's Tizen platform handles proceedings, offering a wide range of streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+.

At the reduced price of £569, the UE65CU8000 certainly warrants your attention. And if you're in the market for a big-screen upgrade without breaking the bank, it could be just the ticket.

