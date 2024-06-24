Beyerdynamic jumps on the open-ear bandwagon with sporty wireless earbuds

Beyerdynamic has announced the release of its Verio 200 wireless earbuds and, if you've been following industry trends during the past year or so, you might be starting to notice a pattern emerging. Following in the recent footsteps of the Huawei FreeClip, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds and the Sony LinkBuds, the Beyerdynamic Verio 200 feature an open-ear design to facilitate a greater awareness of your surroundings without compromising too much in the sound department.

The new open earbuds are equipped with 16.22mm graphene-neodymium drivers which, says Beyerdynamic, deliver "precise sound and excellent bass", all while aiming to reduce sound leakage for a more immersive, yet aware, listening experience.

The Verio 200 use two "high-quality" microphones enhanced by aptX Voice technology, aiming for clearer voice calls no matter your surroundings. The new earbuds feature Multipoint Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless switching between devices and are compatible with the high-res-supporting aptX Adaptive codec.

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

The Verio 200 offer a solid battery life of up to eight hours from the buds as well as an additional 27 hours with the charging case, making for a total of 35 hours. A 10-minute charge will give you a whole hour of playback.

You can also customise the sound of the buds using the new app's five-band equaliser and set EQ acoustic profiles, as well as adjust the buds' on-ear controls.

While they're not billed as exclusively running headphones, the Verio 200 certainly have solid sporting credentials. Beyerdynamic claims that the open-ear hook design ensures a natural, comfortable wearing experience, while the buds' ergonomic configuration means they'll stay secure and stable no matter the intensity of your workout or commute. They'll survive the elements, too, with an IP54 rating ensuring water and sweat resistance and protection from limited dust ingress.

Beyerdynamic's CEO Andreas Rapp says: "Today’s active, on-the-go lifestyle requires earphones that allow people to remain aware of their surroundings. That’s why we created Verio 200... that seamlessly blend into the activities of everyday life without sacrificing exceptional comfort, security and sound quality."

The Verio 200 open earbuds are available now in a choice of three colourways – black, cream, or a black and orange "Sport" option – for $220 (about £173, further prices pending).

