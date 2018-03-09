This week Samsung confirmed its 2018 QLED TV range which includes an 8K screen, Apple called time on its iTunes LP albums and Onkyo launched its new TX-NR686 AV receiver.

News

Samsung confirms 2018 4K and 8K QLED TV line-up

Samsung has confirmed its line up of TVs for 2018, and it's a hefty list in terms of number and sizes.

2018 brings 14 new QLED TVs with a focus on larger sizes that go all the way up to 88in.

The most interesting piece of news? Samsung intends to launch a massive 85in 8K in the second half of 2018.

READ MORE: Samsung confirms 2018 4K and 8K QLED TV line-up

Apple scraps iTunes LP format

Apple has apparently informed the music industry it will no longer to be accepting new iTunes LP albums after March 2018.

What is iTunes LP? It's a bundled album format that lets users purchase albums with extra content (liner notes, music videos etc).

While the end is not nigh for downloaded music on iTunes, it would imply Apple is focusing most of its attention on its music streaming service, Apple Music.

MORE: Apple scraps iTunes LP format

New Onkyo TX-NR686 is a well-equipped 7.2-channel AV receiver

Onkyo's latest AV reciever comes packed with plenty of features.

The TX-NR686 can count among its features support for 4K, HDR, HLG, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X. DTS Play-Fi and well as Chromecast, AirPlay and Bluetooth functionality.

It'll be available from April onwards for £650.

MORE: New Onkyo TX-NR686 is a well-equipped 7.2-channel AV receiver

Reviews

"What it does well, it does better than anything else we’ve heard at this price"

Chord Company C-Screen

A more affordable alternative to its Clearway speaker, Chord Company's C-Screen continues the cable manufacturer's hot streak.

It's a cable that enables a full-bodied, warm and expressive sound with a decent amount of detail.

Some rivals allow more space and insight, but the C-Screen's focus on musicality puts it in pole position.

Read the full Chord Company C-Screen review

"As a flagship phone, you get the specification and performance you should expect"

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei may not have the brand recognition of an Apple or Samsung, but with each phone it's aiming to be among them.

The Mate 10 Pro has two cameras (20MP and 12MP), a 6in OLED screen, a huge 4000mAh battery and a USB-C port that for audio playback and charging.

However, the screen's colours can seem on the dull side and sound lacks excitement. All-in-all, a satisfying phone that's less expensive but not as good as its closest rivals.

Read the full Huawei Mate 10 Pro review

"Bose SoundSport Free are good enough to give the very best a run for their money"

Bose SoundSport Free

There aren't many in-ear headphones that offer true wireless excellence, and the Bose SoundSport Frees come pretty close.

The Frees are sweat- and water-resistant, built with the sports-person in mind. The sound they produce is weighty and full-bodied with lashings of deep bass.

They contrive to get a four-star rating thanks to the unreliable wireless connection between the earbuds, which isn't ideal for a pair of wireless headphones.

Read the full Bose SoundSport Free review

