This week Universal Studios released the first 4K Dolby Vision Blu-ray in Despicable Me, Apple is possibly considering supporting FLAC audio files for iOS 11 and Spotify is trialling sponsored songs as part of a user's playlist.

For reviews we have Apple's latest attempt at creating a productivity tablet in the iPad Pro 10.5in, HTC's squeezable U11 smartphone and there's also JBL's waterproof Flip 4 wireless speaker.

News

Despicable Me is the first 4K Blu-ray disc with Dolby Vision

The first Dolby Vision 4K Blu-rays have hit the market, starting with Universal's Despicable Me

Dolby Vision is a version of HDR that gives greater difference between the light and dark parts of an image, producing a more lifelike picture.

The next Dolby Vision 4K release will be Power Rangers on July 31st.

READ MORE: Dolby Vision - what is it? How can you get it?

Apple's iOS 11 update could deliver FLAC and hi-res audio support

iOS 11 is currently in beta, and it appears the latest update will allow playback of FLAC audio files on Apple devices.

A Reddit user discovered this by placing FLAC files into the iCloud Drive and playing them back through the Files application.

It's a sign that Apple is considering FLAC support on Apple devices. Perhaps this could lead to a lossless tier on Apple Music too?

MORE: High resolution audio - everything you need to know

Spotify putting 'sponsored' songs in your playlists

Spotify is letting music labels promote songs by putting them into user's playlists as sponsored content - the streaming giant is looking to monetise its free tier.

The trial only affects a small number of accounts and does not affect Spotify Premium users.

If your account is one that's affected, you can opt out by tweaking Spotify's settings.

READ MORE: Apple Music v Spotify - which is better?

Reviews

"Last year’s iPad Pro 9.7 was an excellent tablet, but its replacement is truly deserving of that ‘Pro’ label"

Apple iPad Pro 10.5in

The 10.5in iPad Pro sees Apple continue to turn the iPad into a productivity workhorse.

Faster than last year's 9.7in version, the Pro delivers fantastic image quality and impressive sound quality, while the larger screen size makes typing with the full-size keys that bit easier.

The price will be a concern for some but, for those who can afford, the Pro is the best tablet you can buy right now.

Read the full Apple iPad Pro 10.5in review

"It might not be the most exciting phone of 2017, but it's still one of the best"

HTC U11

Every smartphone has a big selling point, but the U11 is stranger than most. It's raison d'etre is that it's a squeezable phone.

Odd, but there's more here than meets the eye. The screen is superb, with fantastic colour balance and good contrast. Performance is zippy and camera is great too.

It's the best phone that HTC has made in years and one of 2017's best as well.

Read the full HTC U11 review

"intuitive to use, with a pretty solid sound quality, and small enough to slip into the side pocket of any rucksack"

JBL Flip 4

The Flip 4 goes a step beyond its predecessor in one respect. The Flip 3 was splashproof, the Flip 4 is fully waterproof.

Why you'd want to submerge a wireless speaker we're not too sure, but it's a nice feature to have. It's the sound we really care about, though, and on that front it's just a little lacking.

It's a wide presentation, with no sense of harshness or sharpness at high volumes, but there isn't enough dynamism. It leaves us a touch underwhelmed.

Read the full JBL Flip 4 review

