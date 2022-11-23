Best Sony Black Friday deals 2022: OLED TVs, wireless headphones, soundbars and more

If there's one tech brand that's serving up more than its fair share of Black Friday deals in 2022, it's Sony. The fact the Japanese tech giant makes some of the best consumer tech on the planet means that at this time of year when deals are in full flow, you'll find some big savings on some of the brand's best kit.

In the world of What Hi-Fi? this means serious money off five-star Sony TVs, wireless headphones, home cinema and hi-fi kit. We've even got deals on past and current What Hi-Fi? Award-winners which make some of the savings that little bit more special and harder to ignore. We've highlighted our favourite savings in the long(ish) list of products below. And, the fact we've tested the vast majority of them means you can be sure these are bona fide recommendations based on the experience of our team of dedicated reviewers. All you need to decide is does the price fit your budget.

So, sit back, and scroll through all the best Sony tech deals on offer during Black Friday 2022...

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 was £380 now £296 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones you can buy at this price. The Sony XM5 headphones might feel a little less premium than the XM4 (below), but the jump in sound quality from the previous generation is a big one and worth the extra cost. Five stars (you can read our review here (opens in new tab))

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: was £330 now £249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Sony’s last-gen over-ears aren't quite up to the sonic standards of the newer XM5 but they're still a mighty fine option, especially at this price. Battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money (you can read our review here (opens in new tab)). Five stars

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 was £250 now £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Put simply, these Sony wireless ANC earbuds are a great package – fantastic all-rounders that look great, sound great, and do everything you could ask of them. Battery life is eight hours per charge, they're nice to use and their noise-cancelling is among the best in the business (you can read our review here (opens in new tab)). Five stars

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 was £59 now £49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not the biggest of discounts, but these wireless earbuds weren't exactly pricey to start with. Fitness fans and casual users alike will find a lot to like with these capable no-frills earbuds, especially for under £50 (read our review here (opens in new tab)).

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N was £130 now £84 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Can't afford the premium Sony XM4 or XM5 over-ears? We haven't tested the WH-CH710N, but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors, which we liked for their detailed, musical performance and great battery life.

(opens in new tab) Sony XR-42A90K 2022 OLED TV was £1899 now £1295 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sony's first 42-inch OLED is a high-end treat, particularly if picture authenticity is your priority. It sounds great by TV standards, too. LG's 42-inch C2 is still overall the better buy, given its much lower price, but there are many who will feel it's worth spending the extra on this Sony.

(opens in new tab) Sony XR-55A95K 2022 QD-OLED TV was £2699 now £2195 at Box (opens in new tab)

Sony's new QD-OLED TV is priced as you'd expect a premium, next-gen television to be. It's an undeniably expensive proposition, even with this discount, but if money's no object, this is the best TV you can currently buy. You'll be blown away by the picture quality (you can read our review here (opens in new tab)).

(opens in new tab) Sony XR-55A80J 2021 OLED TV was £1899 now £998 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sony's awesome A80J OLED TV launched at £1899, was down to £1699 when we reviewed it (and gave it 5 stars) and can now be bought for much less than that. An absolutely brilliant TV that delivers stunning picture quality across the board (you can read our review here (opens in new tab)).

(opens in new tab) Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth was £279 now £229 at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab)

Here, Sony has generously given us a ‘plug and play’ fully automatic record player, which also includes a phono stage. Thrown in Bluetooth for good measure and you've got a brilliant deck at a great price (you can read our review here (opens in new tab)). Five stars

(opens in new tab) Sony HT-A7000 was £1299 now £1099 at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab)

This five-star, Award-winning soundbar delivers amazing Atmos and a bountiful feature set that culminates in a truly impressive soundbar. Equally as impressive is this saving which, strips £200 from the usual asking price (you can read our review here (opens in new tab)).

(opens in new tab) Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player was £249 now £229 at Box.co.uk

(opens in new tab)This Award-winning deck boasts a solid suite of features including Dolby Vision HDR, while the picture quality is superb. It's a great 4K player with very few rivals at the money (you can read our review here (opens in new tab)).

(opens in new tab) Sony VPL-VW290ES 4K projector was £5499 now £4996 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This incredible discount offers a great opportunity to own a native 4K projector at a bargain price. Prepare for an incredibly immersive picture with a brilliant sense of depth and insight, and some of the smoothest action around (you can read our review here (opens in new tab)).

(opens in new tab) Sony VPL-VW590ES native 4K projector was £6999 now £4999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This five-star native 4K projector was an absolute steal last year. With fantastic 4K detail, an exciting and vivid picture, and top-notch motion processing, you'll melt into a world of cinematic bliss.

MORE:

Check out all the best Black Friday 2022 deals

The 33 best Black Friday deals on five-star products

I've waited all year to bring you a great hi-fi deal – and Black Friday has delivered