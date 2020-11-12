Best Black Friday OLED TV deal so far: get a huge discount on the awesome Philips OLED805

If you're looking for the best OLED TV deal of 2020 so far, you just found it! Philips has just dropped the price of a whole load of its TVs for Black Friday, including the truly brilliant OLED805.

Just how brilliant is the OLED805? So brilliant, we gave it an Award. In fact, we gave it two: one at 55 inches and another at 65 inches. That's right; we rate it even higher than the LG CX, and it's back to being cheaper than the LG CX, too, starting at just £1199 for the 55-inch model. That's a massive saving of £300.

Best Black Friday OLED TV deal

Philips 55OLED805 55-inch OLED TV: £1499 £1199 at Currys

Simply put, this is the best 55-inch OLED TV you can currently buy. It trumps its many rivals for picture performance, it sounds better than almost all of them, and it's got awesome Ambilight for a touch of the spectacular. The Android TV operating system is packed with apps, too. It was awesome value at £1499 and it's an absolute bargain now.View Deal

Philips 65OLED805 65-inch OLED TV: £2199 £1899 at Richer Sounds

Everything we've written about the 55-inch model above also applies here, only more so. There's no substitute for size when you're talking about 4K OLED picture quality, particularly when Ambilight is also involved. If you've got the space, this is the deal to go for.View Deal

It's undeniably LG's OLEDs that get most of the attention, and there's nothing wrong with that – they're the original OLEDs, they're packed with next-gen features and they perform really well – but the Philips OLED805 performs even better.

It uses the same panel as the LG CX, but it produces a sharper, more detailed and more three-dimensional picture, and it sounds a lot better, too. What's more, Philips adds Ambilight to the equation, and OLED + Ambilight = sheer spectacle.

If you're not familiar with Ambilight, it extends the onscreen action on to the wall around the TV in the form of coloured light. Not only does it look fantastic, it also serves to increase perceived contrast and make the picture seem even bigger than it is. Great stuff.

The only downside to the OLED805 is its lack of next-gen HDMI features. It doesn't support 4K@120Hz, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) or eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel). In truth, though, none of those missing features is really a big deal unless you're a hardcore gamer. If you are, the LG CX is the better TV for you. Below you'll find today's best price on the LG CX.

The OLED805 isn't the only Philips model that's been heavily discounted for Black Friday. The OLED+935, which takes the same picture performance as the OLED805 and adds a B&W sound system, has also dropped in price by £300, too. This model's also available in a new 48-inch size.

The 8000-series has also dropped in price. This consists of LCD models of various sizes, all with Ambilight and the Android 9 operating system. Each model has been discounted by at least £100 for Black Friday. You'll find our picks of these deals below.

