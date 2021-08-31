BenQ's GV30 is a smart portable projector with 2.1-channel audio

Plenty of projectors have built-in speakers, but few can output a sound that is worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster. BenQ hopes to change that with the newly-announced GV30, which the company describes as the "first smart portable projector with 2.1-channel Bluetooth audio".

Priced at £499 ($700, AU$950), the GV30 is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and boasts a neat leather carry handle. BenQ has crammed the stylish casing with 4-watt high/mid-range drivers and a dedicated 8-watt subwoofer.

The set-up has been tuned by BenQ's treVolo audio team for what the company describes as "crisp details and sonorous bass for cinematic moments".

Despite its diminutive size, the GV30 can throw out a 100-inch 720p HD image at a brightness of 300 lumens. You can tip the projector up and down on its stand, which means you can achieve a 135-degree projection angle. A special Day Time Mode boosts the contrast for daytime streaming sessions, too.

Built-in Android provides access to Google TV's many movies, TV shows, games and live sports. It also enables the GV30 to receive content casts from mobile devices through Chromecast and AirPlay.

There are Game, Sports and Music Modes – BenQ says this projector is designed to double as a Bluetooth speaker – and battery life is 2.5 hours, so enough for most full-length films. The HDMI and USB-C (with DisplayPort Alt Mode) should come in handy if you want to plug in a laptop or games console.

Tempted? The BenQ GV30 is available to pre-order now, via BenQ's European website.

