BenQ launches iSeries smart projectors for 4K family fun

BenQ has updated its True 4K home projector range with a trio of smart devices powered by Android TV.

The three BenQ iSeries projectors are based on pre-existing models souped up with wireless connectivity for Google-certified access to the thousand of apps on the Play Store. For anything missing, there's also and the ability to receive content casts from mobile devices through Chromecast and Apple AirPlay.

Each of the DLP-based iSeries projectors uses a 1.3x zoom lens and will project an image of up to 200in with a 100in picture achievable from a distances of approximately 2.5m. They're designed primarily to project from a tabletop but their lens shift functions offer some flexibility.

(Image credit: BenQ)

The BenQ W2700i (£1579) and BenQ TK850i (also £1579) are the more high spec models. They feature dynamic iris control and enhanced tone mapping to adjust picture brightness on-the-fly and deliver the best possible HDR picture with a claimed dynamic contrast of 30,000:1.

The BenQ TK850i is the more family-focused with its 3,000 ANSI lumens spec, suitable for a bright, involving picture even in well-lit rooms. The 2,000 ANSI lumens W2700i is aimed at movie fans. It features BenQ's CinematicColor control technology for a wider and more accurate colour production.

(Image credit: BenQ)

The BenQ TH685i is the one with gamers in mind. It's a low lag projector with claims of 8.3ms at 120Hz and dedicated game modes to get the most out of your console action of choice.

Unlike the others, it doesn't quite hit the 4K heights and instead maxes-out 1080p HDR levels although it can cope with 4K source material. It's the brightest of the lot at 3,500 ANSI lumens and also the most affordable at just £759.

All three BenQ iSeries home projectors will be available shortly from a range of retailers.

