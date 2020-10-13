Beats Flex are cheap wireless earbuds with Apple's W1 chip

Beats might have started out as a premium headphones brand, but the new Beats Flex are anything but expensive. These new wireless earbuds are the cheapest headphones in the Beats family. How cheap? How does £49.99 ($49.99, AU$79.95) sound?

The Beats Flex wireless earbuds include a new driver design and are angled to reduce ear pressure. Four eartip options are provided to help you get the right fit.

They're also magnetic and feature built-in automatic play/pause: they stop playing when the buds are joined together and start playback once they're back in your ears.

Battery life is an impressive 12 hours and the Flex buds also include in-line controls for controlling playback and adjusting volume. An upgraded microphone should help with voice calls.

A 10-minute 'Fast Fuel' charge using the supplied USB-C cable should add around 1.5 hours of playback.

The Beats Flex are powered by Apple's W1 chip, which means you can take advantage of one-touch pairing with a compatible iPhone or iPad. There's also Audio Sharing which means you'll be able to share what you're listening to with someone using a compatible pair of Beats headphones. The W1 chip should also allow for extended wireless range and fewer dropouts too.

(Image credit: Beats)

Not an Apple user? Android fans can download the Beats app from the Google Play Store. This will allow you to access features like quick-pairing, a battery level indicator and receive any firmware updates.

The Beats Flex earbuds are available in four different colours - Beats Black, Citrus Yellow, Smoke Gray and Flame Blue. You can pre-order the black and yellow versions over at apple.com right now, before they both go on sale on the 20th November. The Gray and Blue versions will follow in early 2021.

MORE:

Best Amazon Prime Day deals: TVs, headphones, speakers

The 9 best Amazon Prime Day UK headphones deals

Apple iPhone 12 launch event live: all the latest news

The best wireless earbuds money can buy