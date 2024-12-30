Beats' belting Bluetooth speaker has never been cheaper thanks to this juicy £60 saving

If you've got the post-Christmas blues, you might just need a Pill to cure what ails you. Specifically, the Beats Pill, 2024's reimagining of one of the US brand's most popular Bluetooth speakers which gave JBL a run for its money when it debuted earlier this year.

Originally priced at £149 just a few months ago, the Beats Pill's price has all but dissolved, collapsing down to just £89 at the EE Store, a mega saving of £60. For a speaker that's still fresh to the market, that's quite the saving.

Best Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker deal

Beats Pill was £149 now £89 at the EE Store (save £60)

The Beats Pill is a stellar effort from a brand that seems to be enjoying something of a welcome resurgence. It's a four-star proposition at full price, but after having dropped to £89 at the EE Store or around £99 from other major retailers, it's beginning to look like great value on a very likeable little speaker. Price check: £99 at Amazon

The Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker has had quite the makeover. The original Pill was launched in 2012 and earned quite a few fans among trendy youngsters who wanted a robust, easy-to-use speaker that had the social and cultural backing of some of the biggest celebrities on the planet. 2024's reimagined Pill still enjoys the high life as stars such as LeBron James and Daniel Ricciardo pose with it on the court or at the track, but a new design, improved battery life and revamped sound ensure that it's far more than a partygoing poser.

The new Pill looks a treat. The older units were nice at the time but now seem a little juvenile, whereas 2024's offering goes big on elegance and a sense of class. With a completely rounded outer shell and four feet on the bottom to keep it from rolling around when on a desk or table, it's a well-thought-out item. There’s a metal grille at the front and a grippy silicone material across the back, while a concave set of top-mounted buttons gives you access to the likes of power and volume control.

Oddly enough, previous Beats Pills have never been waterproof, something which this new model rectifies with its impressive IP67 rating for protection against liquid and dust ingress. Battery life is equally notable – you’ll get around 24 hours from a full charge, beating the JBL Charge 5's 20 hours by a decent margin.

The Pill's redesigned exterior is complemented by a revamped interior. The 2024 unit hosts a re-engineered racetrack neodymium woofer and a redesigned neodymium tweeter, with the tweeter sitting in its own housing for improved stability and reduced distortion and the woofer using strong magnets to deliver more motor force. While the results could do with a little more scale and breadth, the Pill is one of the best-sounding Beats products we've heard in recent years, offering a rich, deep bass alongside plenty of clarity and detail across the sonic spectrum.

The Beats Pill has never been easier to swallow. Grab one at the EE Store now.

