Given the popularity of BBC iPlayer, it's perhaps no surprise that the BBC Trust has given the go-ahead for radio downloads via the service.

The current BBC iPlayer app for iOS and Android lets you download TV shows without any fuss, for viewing offline, but radio shows don't get the same treatment – yet.

Why? Because iPlayer radio downloads had to be approved by the BBC Trust and Ofcom. That hurdle's now been cleared, and the BBC has announced that the option to download radio shows will be available in 2014 – albeit with a 30-days-from-broadcast shelf life.

Downloaded shows will also expire seven days after the first listen, but we can't imagine that will pose a problem for most people.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+